iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.68. 11,466,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 35,168,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,507,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 238.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

