Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 6,714,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,239,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

