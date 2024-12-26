Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 369,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.