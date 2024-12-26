Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $921.38 and last traded at $920.98. 701,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,595,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $911.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.70.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $398.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $845.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This trade represents a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,183 shares of company stock valued at $125,841,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,930,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $168,914,000 after buying an additional 84,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

