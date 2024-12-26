Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.88 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 3,823,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,260,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

