MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.97. 11,999,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 56,514,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other MARA news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MARA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

