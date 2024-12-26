Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 7,639,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,791,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,380.78. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $71,200.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,098,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,152,222.16. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,788 shares of company stock worth $682,691. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,685 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,769,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.