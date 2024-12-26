AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.45. 933,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,364,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This trade represents a 45.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 281,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after acquiring an additional 399,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 787,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.