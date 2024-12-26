NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.39. 11,684,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 33,912,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get NU alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NU by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.