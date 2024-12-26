General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.90 and last traded at $170.70. Approximately 637,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,121,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.93.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average of $172.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,244,676,000 after acquiring an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,613,332,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

