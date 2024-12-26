Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.95 and last traded at $114.88. Approximately 2,299,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,667,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.76.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.63 per share, with a total value of $1,009,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 221,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,261.45. This represents a 6.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $14,444,745. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 535,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

