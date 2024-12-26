Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $144.33 and last traded at $145.23. 993,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,185,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 470,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

