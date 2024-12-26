International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $223.09 and last traded at $222.04. Approximately 313,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,235,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.94.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $573,306,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,262,000 after purchasing an additional 536,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.