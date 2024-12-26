BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 8.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 20,416,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 10,157,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

