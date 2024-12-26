Amesite Inc. Shares Updates on Presentation Materials in Recent 8-K Filing**

Amesite Inc. recently disclosed details in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2024. In this filing, the company, a Delaware-based organization with the trading symbol AMST on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, provided insights into its operations through presentation materials shared on the same day. These materials, intended for shareholder updates, were made available on the company’s website.

The company clarified that the information presented, along with Exhibit 99.1 included in the filing, is for informational purposes and should not be treated as a filed document under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It emphasized that this information is not to be integrated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Furthermore, the filing confirmed that Amesite Inc. is an emerging growth company, marking its intentions for future financial accounting standards.

Highlighted in the filing were the financial statements and exhibits, particularly the Presentation Materials under Exhibit 99.1, showcasing the company’s end-of-year presentation for December 2024. These materials outline the endeavors of Amesite Inc. in the AI-driven solutions domain, with its NurseMagicTM app targeting both B2C and B2B segments.

The presentation detailed various aspects, from revenue growth and marketing strategies to the technology pipeline and organizational culture. Notable achievements include $2.4 million in revenue since product launch, pioneering AI-powered professional training platforms, and integration of cutting-edge AI tools.

The company aims to leverage its AI advancements in the healthcare sector, catering to the needs of healthcare professionals for better charting and technical support, driving revenue through innovative learning solutions and secure, reliable technologies. Amesite has reported impressive growth in user registration, social media engagement, and revenue generation within the first few months of its product launch.

The comprehensive presentation further delves into the continuation of innovation, data acquisition methodologies, model refinement, and the efficient delivery of models to enhance user experience. Amesite’s leadership, including CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, has been pivotal in steering the company’s progress, marked by coveted workplace excellence awards and strategic financial management.

Remaining debt-free with good liquidity and steady burn rates, the company is geared towards revenue increase and cost efficiency, tapping into burgeoning healthcare markets and sustainable business models.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay updated with Amesite’s progress in its pursuit of innovative and profitable ventures.

This article is based on the recent 8-K SEC filing by Amesite Inc. dated December 23, 2024, and its attached Exhibit 99.1 on the end-of-year presentation for December 2024.

