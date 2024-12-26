Workhorse Group Appoints New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On December 18, 2024, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) announced the appointment of Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors + CPAs, LLP (“BPB”) as its new independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The decision was made by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Workhorse Group Inc. Neither the company nor any representatives have engaged with BPB regarding the application of accounting principles to specific transactions, audit opinions, or other financial matters during the fiscal years ending December 31, 2023, and 2022, as well as in the subsequent interim periods through December 23, 2024. Additionally, there have been no disagreements or reportable events as defined by Item 304(a)(1)(iv) and Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

This move marks a significant development in Workhorse Group Inc.’s financial reporting strategy and underscores a commitment to transparency and integrity in its operations.

Investors and stakeholders can access further details regarding this change in the SEC filing made by Workhorse Group Inc. on December 23, 2024, signed by James D. Harrington, the company’s General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary.

