Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $240.23 and last traded at $237.24. Approximately 11,843,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,481,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 208.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,497,131.20. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,670 shares of company stock worth $16,629,388. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $204,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

