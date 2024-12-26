Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.49 and last traded at $81.41. Approximately 630,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,253,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 30.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

