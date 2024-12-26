Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.32 and last traded at $270.52. 10,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 156,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.21.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Primerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 56.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 1.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

