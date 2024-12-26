Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.37. 2,695,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,706,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

