Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $229.14 and last traded at $228.59. 6,041,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 41,218,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.25 and a 200-day moving average of $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.