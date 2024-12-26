Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.35. 17,224,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 82,823,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after buying an additional 124,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after buying an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

