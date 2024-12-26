Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.51 and last traded at $125.34. Approximately 15,449,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,551,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.96.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after buying an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

