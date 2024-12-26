XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 200,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 396,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

XCHG Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14.

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

