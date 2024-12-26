GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 832,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,111,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$36.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.