Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 60,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 432,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $180,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,631.08. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 87,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $1,615,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,702.06. The trade was a 13.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,023 shares of company stock worth $6,165,174 over the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 321,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

