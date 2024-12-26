ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 183,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 685,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ProKidney Trading Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $519.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.27.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

