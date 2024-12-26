Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,110,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 932,922 shares.The stock last traded at $128.38 and had previously closed at $127.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.07. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

