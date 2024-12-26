Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 247,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 728,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sasol by 7.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

