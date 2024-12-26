John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 66,638 shares.The stock last traded at $84.40 and had previously closed at $84.80.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 248.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
