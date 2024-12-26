Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 122,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 219,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $604.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 744.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 56,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

