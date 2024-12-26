Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 447,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 297,141 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $4.86.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The firm has a market cap of $520.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Torrid by 87.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50,439 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Torrid by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

