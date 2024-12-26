Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.65. 69,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 745,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 78,520 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,687,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,208 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,367.68. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $78,107.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,847 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

