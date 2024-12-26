SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 297,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 238,853 shares.The stock last traded at $28.11 and had previously closed at $28.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 46,059 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.