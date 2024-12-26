Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.74. 2,135,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,350,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.58%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

