Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.46. 1,825,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,030,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSW
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 2.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.