Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.46. 1,825,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,030,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

