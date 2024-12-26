Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 194,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 39,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Lithium ION Energy Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.
Lithium ION Energy Company Profile
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium ION Energy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium ION Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium ION Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.