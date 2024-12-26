Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 194,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 39,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

