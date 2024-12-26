ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Director William A.W. Lundin Acquires 501,500 Shares

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Director William A.W. Lundin purchased 501,500 shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,180.00.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.13.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.