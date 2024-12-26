ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Director William A.W. Lundin Acquires 501,500 Shares

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Director William A.W. Lundin purchased 501,500 shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,180.00.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.13.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
