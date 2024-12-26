Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.27. Approximately 18,169,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 42,874,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
