Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.27. Approximately 18,169,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 42,874,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.