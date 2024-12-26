USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.62. 33,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 84,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of USANA Health Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 191,289 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14,068.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 297.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

