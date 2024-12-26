Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
