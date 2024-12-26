Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.