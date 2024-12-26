Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 7.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 4,933,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,348,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,766,041.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,028,039.36. The trade was a 8.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 61,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $675,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,109. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,701,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,666. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

