Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $252.47 and last traded at $254.68. 11,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 92,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.38 and its 200-day moving average is $185.99.

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $360.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,480. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.26, for a total transaction of $481,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,496 shares in the company, valued at $30,663,684.96. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,504 in the last ninety days. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

