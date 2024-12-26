Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04. 83,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 235,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

AVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 202.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 143,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mission Produce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

