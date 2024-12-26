Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 27,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 200,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $854.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 297.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

