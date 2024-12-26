Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 27,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 200,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $854.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.