Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 71,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 446,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,000. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,362,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,710,578.26. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $9,686,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth approximately $16,034,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 783,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 441,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 84.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 246,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,348 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

