Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0362 per share by the bank on Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
