Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EFT opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

