John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HPI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
