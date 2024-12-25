John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HPI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.