SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.82 on January 12th

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.823 per share on Sunday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.78.
SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Price Performance
